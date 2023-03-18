Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding more Super Bowl championship experience to their roster in free agency. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines is signing with the Buccaneers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Greg Gaines has spent his entire four-year career with the Los Angeles Rams. The new Buccaneers defensive tackle set career-highs with 55 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits during the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl season. Last year, Gaines had 4.0 sacks and six tackles for a loss.

Gaines played 90% of the defensive snaps in Super Bowl 56 when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

The Buccanneers are hoping that Gaines can help the team restore its dominance in the trenches. Tampa Bay had an elite offensive and defensive line two years ago when it won the Super Bowl. Both units took a step back in the 2022 season, during which the Buccaneers finished a disappointing 8-9 before a wild-card round playoff exit.

Gaines joins 2021 Pro Bowl selection Vita Vea on the Tampa Bay defensive line.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches left the Buccaneers’ defensive line to join the New York Giants. Nunez-Roches had two sacks last season.

Baker Mayfield has been the Buccaneers’ most notable signing during free agency. Mayfield agreed to a one-year contract that could be worth up to $8.5 million, though the quarterback is only guaranteed to make about half that much money for the 2023 season. Unless Tampa Bay brings in another signal caller, Mayfield is in line to be the immediate successor to Tom Brady.

The Bucs also re-signed cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker Anthony Nelson and linebacker Lavonte David.