The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to release tight end Cam Brate “in the coming days,” after the 31-year-old played the last nine seasons with the franchise, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday.

Brate has a cap hit of close to $5 million which the Buccaneers will shed from their books, per Fowler.

“I knew that going into the game, it could be the last time,” Brate said before the team’s NFC wild card round loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 17, according to FOX Sports’ Greg Auman. “I’ll look back on my time very fondly with the Bucs. It was awesome. An awesome ride. It’s been great.”

Cutting Brate will provide Tampa Bay with cap relief; by shedding his $3 million salary and $1 million roster bonus, it works out to $2 million in cap savings for 2023 as the team continues to work to get under the cap.

“Cam Brate’s success story is a great one,” wrote Auman on Thursday. “Undrafted out of Harvard, a tryout player who landed a contract and played nine years in Tampa. He’s third in franchise history with 33 touchdown catches, second among Bucs tight ends with 273 career catches.

“Brate took pay cuts each of the last three years to stay on the Bucs’ roster, won a Super Bowl and still leaves with $28 million in career earnings over nine years.”

Although it is likely the end for Cam Brate with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the tight end will always have the Super Bowl LV victory along with Tom Brady and the rest of the 2020-21 Bucs.