With news that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to move on from veteran running back Leonard Fournette, the team could now be on the search for a new ball carrier out of the backfield. In a free agent class loaded with talent at the position, they could have several options to choose from.

During his time with the Buccaneers. Fournette played a crucial role in the success of the offense. In his three seasons with the team, he took the field in 43 regular season games, while starting 25 of them. Over this stretch, he rushed for 1,847 yards and 17 touchdowns on 466 total carries. He was also effective through the air. During this time, he recorded 178 receptions for 1,210 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

In each of the Buccaneers postseason runs, Fournette was also a major producer for the offense. Over the six playoff games that he played in with the team, he rushed for a total of 362 yards and five touchdowns on 82 total carries. Through the air, he added 18 receptions for 210 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, Fournette managed to put together another strong season for the Buccaneers offense. Over 16 games, he rushed for 668 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he was a go-to option for Tom Brady, totaling 73 receptions for 523 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Now, as Leonard Fournette prepares for his seventh NFL season, the 28-year-old running back will be on the search for a new team. With the Buccaneers moving on, they will likely look to address the position through free agency.

Here are three potential replacements for Leonard Fournette in the Buccaneers offense

3. D’Onta Foreman

One potential option for this Buccaneers offense could be Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman. With his addition, they would be stealing a proven talent from a divisional rival.

This past season, in his first action as a lead ball carrier, Foreman looked like a star in the Panthers offense. Following the trade of Christian McCaffrey, it was Foreman who the team turned to out of the backfield. With his play, he looks set to become one of the best running backs in the NFL. With his next contract, he could look to find a deal that shows that as well.

Foreman finished the 2022 season rushing for 914 yards and five touchdowns on 203 total carries. His style of play could make him a force for any offense, but with the weapons that the Buccaneers already have, he could be in line for an even bigger season.

With uncertainty at the quarterback position, the Buccaneers offense could look to load up with talent on the offensive side of the ball. Adding a consistent runner in Foreman could be the obvious choice. He could step directly into the role left by Leonard Fournete. It could also make things easier for whoever the team chooses to send out at quarterback.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders could prove to be one of the more expensive options out of this year’s group. But if the Buccaneers are looking to continue to be competitive, he could be a solid option.

Sanders played a key role in the Eagles making their way to the Super Bowl. Now, with the team needing to bring back several major players, Sanders could be the odd man out. In turn, he could be on the move in free agency. If he is looking to continue to have a key role in an offense, the Buccaneers could be an ideal landing spot.

Following somewhat of a down season in 2021, Sanders bounced back in a big way in 2022. While the Eagles found success, he played arguably the best football of his career. In total, he finished the campaign rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on 259 total carries.

Sanders has proven throughout his career that he is good enough to be a teams leader out of the backfield. If he is looking to once again have an explosive season, the Buccaneers could be a potential landing spot for the veteran running back.

1. Rachaad White

The Buccaneers could very well already have their Leonard Fournette replacement on the roster. This comes in soon to be second year running back Rachaad White.

Following a slow start to his rookie season that saw him struggle to earn playing time, White found his footing near the middle of the year. At times, he already looked to be the go-to option out of the backfield. Now, as he prepares for next season, he seems to have his sights set on being the RB1.

White finished his rookie season rushing for 481 yards and one touchdown. Through the air, he added 50 receptions for 290 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With Rachaad White already under contract, and already carving out a role in the offense, he could be the ideal replacement for Fournette.