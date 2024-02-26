The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have big roster decisions coming up ahead of the 2024 NFL Free Agency period. Specifically, the Bucs' largest question centers around Baker Mayfield. Mayfield will be a free agent after Tampa Bay decided not to use their franchise tag on him, Ari Meirov reports.
Questions about Baker Mayfield's future with the Buccaneers arise
Mayfield's situation is similar to Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks predicament from 2023. Smith had a solid season and helped the team make a respectable playoff run. However, Seattle chose not to franchise tag him. They believed no other team would give him a contract as big as theirs, Meirov explained.
The main question is if the Bucs are willing to let Mayfield hit the market and allow teams to make offers for him. Nevertheless, the talented QB has done well in Tampa Bay and the team wants to pay him a reasonable amount to keep him on the roster.
Mayfield had a career year in 2023. The 28-year-old threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns in 17 games. Moreover, he helped the Buccaneers make the playoffs as an AFC Wild Card.
Tampa Bay shocked the Philadelphia Eagles with a 32-9 opening-round win. Mayfield amassed 337 yards and three touchdowns in the big victory. Unfortunately, the Bucs proceeded to lose their divisional-round matchup to a talented Detroit Lions team.
Still, Baker Mayfield's leadership left a good taste in Tampa Bay's mouth, and surely, the team will do what it takes to keep him on the roster. As NFL Free Agency looms on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how Tampa Bay handles demand for its star quarterback.