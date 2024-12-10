The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing well to close out the 2024 NFL season. Tampa Bay is 7-6 heading into Week 15 and is riding a three-game winning streak. The Buccaneers sit atop the NFC South division standings. This is big because winning their division is Tampa's only hope of making the playoffs in the NFC. The team recently added another body at linebacker to create some more depth before the postseason.

The Buccaneers are signing former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones to their practice squad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones has previously played for the Falcons and Panthers, making the Buccaneers the third team in the NFC South he has played for.

Tampa Bay needs reinforcements at linebacker after suffering multiple injuries this season. SirVocea Dennis is already on injured reserve and other linebackers like K.J. Britt, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and J.J. Russell are also banged up. Jones can learn the playbook and get into shape on the practice squad before joining the active roster.

Jones is 30 years old and was most recently part of Buffalo's offseason program and training camp. However, he was released in late August.

Jones is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in 2016. He played in Atlanta through the 2021 season before spending one year each in Cleveland and Carolina.

Jones has a reputation as a playmaker, logging a handful of impressive stats throughout his career. He has 12 sacks, 13 interceptions, and 53 passes defensed during his nine-year career.

Antoine Winfield Jr. out multiple weeks for Buccaneers with knee sprain

The injury just keep piling up for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered a knee sprain during Sunday's win against the Raiders, per Ari Meirov. Winfield Jr. is expected to miss multiple weeks with this injury.

This is a tough blow for a Buccaneers team that is fighting for its right to go to the playoffs in the NFC. Tampa Bay has a one-game lead over Atlanta that it absolutely must maintain to stay alive. The Falcons already swept the Buccaneers, winning both of their matchups earlier this season. Therefore, if Atlanta is able to attain the same record as Tampa, they'll surpass them in division standings thanks to their tiebreaker.

The Buccaneers have games against the Chargers, Cowboys, Panthers, and Saints on the horizon. Meanwhile, the Falcons have games against the Raiders, Giants, Commanders, and Panthers coming up.

Tampa may have the harder schedule on paper, but they certainly have what it takes to go blow-for-blow with Atlanta over the final four weeks of the regular season. Otherwise they will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a Week 15 matchup against the Chargers.