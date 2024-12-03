With all the turkey, stuffing, and the Week 13 Thanksgiving slate of games behind us, the NFC playoff picture once again looks a little different. The Atlanta Falcons are now barely hanging onto their NFC South division lead and the No. 4 seed after their loss to the Chargers and the Buccaneers' overtime win against the Panthers. The Buccaneers are now on the bubble, sitting one spot outside the top seven seeds.

As for the NFC's top dog, the Detroit Lions are winners of 10 straight and pulled off a rare Thanksgiving win over the Chicago Bears. They're just thankful that Matt Eberflus and Caleb Williams have time clock management issues.

That’s just part of the NFC playoff picture sorting itself out. With only five weeks left in the season, the field is narrowing, and so are the viable teams to make the postseason. This week, we look at the top 10 teams.

1. Detroit Lions (11-1, 1st in NFC North)

As long as Jahmyr Gibbs doesn’t share anymore of the Lions’ detailed plays on social media, Detroit remains the best team in the NFL at 11-1. After their win over the Bears, the Lions have already clinched a playoff spot, regardless of what happens the rest of the season.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2, 1st in NFC East)

The Eagles have now won eight consecutive games, including an impressive victory over one of the league’s best in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Saquon Barkley continues to strengthen his MVP case each week. Philadelphia is shaping up to be a real force in the NFC playoff picture.

3. Seattle Seahawks (7-5, 1st in NFC West)

Leonard Taylor’s 92-yard pick-six off Aaron Rodgers was the highlight of the Seahawks’ latest victory over the New York Jets. While the game didn’t offer much more in terms of spectacle, Seattle secured another win, staying atop the NFC West and holding onto the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-6, 1st in NFC South)

Thanks to their two victories over the Buccaneers this season, the Falcons are just barely hanging onto the NFC South lead following their Week 13 loss to the Chargers. Kirk Cousins had one of his worst outings, throwing four interceptions and no touchdowns, raising questions about whether Atlanta should consider a quarterback change. Another pressing question: How much longer will the Falcons be considered a playoff team?

5. Minnesota Vikings (10-2, 2nd in NFC North)

The Vikings hold the No. 5 seed as the first Wild Card, but they feel like a much stronger team than that. Minnesota secured another hard-fought win in Week 13, edging out a solid Arizona Cardinals team, 23-22. They still have time to overtake the Lions for the NFC North title.

6. Green Bay Packers (9-3, 3rd in NFC North)

The Packers capitalized on their home-field advantage over the warm-weather Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night, earning a 30-17 victory to stay in the NFC playoff picture. Jordan Love delivered one of his best performances of the season, completing 21 of 28 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

7. Washington Commanders (8-5, 2nd in NFC East)

In a much-needed bounce-back game after three consecutive losses, the Commanders took care of business against a struggling Tennessee Titans team. Washington dominated in a 34-10 victory, led by Jayden Daniels, who accounted for four touchdowns. The Commanders' rushing attack was unstoppable, piling up 267 yards on the ground. The win moves Washington into the seventh and final seed in the NFC playoff picture.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6, 2nd in NFC South)

The Buccaneers snapped a four-game losing skid and have now won their last two games, including a nail-biting overtime victory over division rival Carolina in Week 13. It wasn’t always pretty for Tampa Bay, but a beat up Baker Mayfield and the offense managed to hold off a valiant effort by Bryce Young. If not for a costly Chuba Hubbard fumble, the Buccaneers might not have secured the win. Tampa Bay is now right on the heels of the Falcons for the NFC South division lead. They hold a tie-breaking lead over Arizona based on best win percentage in conference games, per ESPN.

9. Arizona Cardinals (6-6, 2nd in NFC West)

With their loss to the Vikings on Sunday, the Cardinals have now lost two straight after winning five consecutive. That makes their Week 14 matchup with Seattle a pivotal one with major playoff implications on the line. The Seahawks took the division lead from Arizona just back in Week 12.

10. Los Angeles Rams (6-6, 3rd in NFC West)

It was a grind, but the Rams stayed alive in the NFC playoff picture thanks to 21 second-half points in a 21-14 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. Los Angeles likely hopes this victory can spark a winning streak, though the challenge ahead is steep with the Buffalo Bills coming to town this weekend.