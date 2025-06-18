The Notre Dame football team picked up a commitment from four-star linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. back in November. Davis is the son of Carolina Panthers legend Thomas Davis. It was a big pickup for the Fighting Irish, but Davis seemed to be exploring his options a little bit. Well, he is now 100% locked in as he announced on Wednesday that he is shutting down his recruitment. Davis is fully bought in and he will play for head coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

“NEWS: Notre Dame LB commit Thomas Davis Jr. has shut down his recruitment, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post.

Thomas Davis Jr. is one of the best LBs in the 2026 recruiting class, so he had plenty of elite programs vying for his commitment. The Notre Dame football team is the team for him, however.

“I’m locked in, this place is special and there’s no where else I’d rather be,” Davis said. “I’m excited for this journey. Go Irish!”

Davis is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #176 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #11 LB and the #11 player in the state of North Carolina. Davis currently attends Weddington High School in Matthews, NC. Notre Dame is a long way from home, but that isn't an issue.

“Has flashed at numerous off-season events,” Davis' scouting report reads. “High football IQ, shows the ability to line up all over and can make plays at all three levels. Reactionary athlete who moves well in space and shows good explosiveness running down plays from behind. Strong in blitz situations and has natural pass rush skill. Really strong frame, well put together, especially in his upper body.”

The Notre Dame football team is getting a good one, and if Davis is anything like his dad, then he is going to be playing football for a long time.

“Physical hitter at the point of attack who probably projects best as a mike ‘backer in college,” the scouting report continues. “Can take on blocks, disengage and makes plays sideline to sideline. Comfortable in coverage and has shown the ability to play some safety and even some nickel. Strong bloodlines, father Thomas Davis Sr was was All-American at Georgia and 14 year vet with Carolina Panthers.”

Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame football team have suffered a couple of tough recruiting misses this month, so it's big for them to lock down Thomas Davis Jr. The Fighting Irish are doing a great job in the 2026 class so far as they have already racked up 17 commitments, and their class is ranked third in the country, according to 247Sports. Notre Dame has landed zero five-stars, 16 four-stars and one three-star.