The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did a lot of good work over the offseason, but they have a big problem on their hands with star offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs entering training camp. Wirfs wanted a new contract extension from the Buccaneers, but with no progress on a deal being made, he opted to conduct a hold-in, where he reported to camp but did not partake in any practices with his team.

Wirfs has established himself as one of the premier offensive linemen in the NFL in his first four seasons in the league, and it was clear he was going to get paid at some point. That ended up being exactly what happened on Thursday morning, as the Buccaneers and Wirfs agreed to a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension that makes him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Tristan Wirfs breaks the bank with the Buccaneers

Wirfs' extension with the Bucs, which also includes $88.24 million in guaranteed money, came from out of nowhere, as initial reports indicated that the two sides were not close on a new deal, and it seemed like this saga could drag throughout training camp. Instead, the gap closed pretty quickly, as Tampa Bay's front office decided to back up the Brinks trucks for Wirfs and make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the history of the league.

Based on his production early on in his career, it's hard to say Wirfs isn't worth this massive price tag. After being selected with the 13th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Wirfs immediately helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV, before going on to earn three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2021 to 2023 and two All-Pro selections as well.

Last season, Wirfs made the switch from right tackle to left tackle, which helped increase his value substantially. While it wasn't his greatest campaign, Wirfs still played at a Pro Bowl level, and he should only continue to get more comfortable on the left side of the line, which is a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

Wirfs is already one of the best offensive linemen in the league, and now, he's getting paid like one. At just 25 years old, he should only continue to get better, and Tampa Bay just ensured that he will be spending the foreseeable future wearing their uniform. This is a fantastic move for both sides, and quarterback Baker Mayfield can rest assured that Wirfs will be protecting his blindside in 2024 and beyond thanks to this deal.