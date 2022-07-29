Buccaneers WR Julio Jones gets real on true potential for Tampa Bay’s offense in 2022 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their offense earlier this week, coming to terms with wide receiver Julio Jones on a one-year contract agreement. The two sides agreed on a $6 million deal that could be worth up to $8 million based on incentives.

The Buccaneers did not hold any glaring need at the wide receiver position heading into training camp. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are slated to once again be quarterback Tom Brady’s top two wideout options, while the likes of Russell Gage and Tyler Johnson are set to provide keen depth for the reigning NFC South champions at the position.

Still, the addition of Jones for the Buccaneers sure adds another dimension to their offense. And as the seven-time Pro Bowler touched on during his introductory press conference, defensive coordinators may have to adjust their game plans when going up against Tampa Bay.

“I just think defenses are probably going to go zone, maybe,” Jones said. “Just because of the weapons we have — we just have so many which is cool. At the end of the day, we all have to stay healthy and come to work everyday.

“Predictions and everything like that we just all have to come to work, be accountable to one another and handle our responsibilities. After the game or after the season, whatever happens, happens. We have to come out here and take it one day at a time to get better and get our chemistry together.”

Jones has since begun to build chemistry with Tom Brady over the opening days of the Buccaneers’ training camp schedule. He could go on to feature for Tampa Bay in its preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins on August 13.