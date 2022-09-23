Todd Bowles drops truth bomb on Tom Brady’s finger injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are incredibly banged up heading into their matchup with the Green Bay Packers Sunday. Particularly the wide receiver room is barren. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have not practiced all week and are unlikely to play. Mike Evans is suspended this week for his role in the altercation with the Saints last week. But the injuries go beyond just the receivers as Tom Brady is dealing with a finger injury.

Brady was seen at practice this week holding his ring finger on his throwing hand. He kept looking at it, shaking it and even sprayed something on it Wednesday. Yet, he was not listed on the injury report. On Friday, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady’s finger injury.

Bucs QB Tom Brady had no problem with a banged up ring finger on his right hand in practice Friday, coach Todd Bowles said. Brady has not appeared on the injury report.

“He’s ready to go,'' Bowles said of Brady. "He’s full practice. He took every throw.’' ' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 23, 2022

From the sound of it, Tom Brady should be just fine. Whether that is truly the case remains to be seen. But one thing we know for sure is that Brady and the Buccaneers offense will need to lean on their ground game.

The Packers defense is very talented, but allowed Bears running back David Montgomery to rip off chunk runs last week. Considering the lack of depth at receiver for the Buccaneers, it would make a lot of sense for Leonard Fournette to be a big part of the game plan Sunday.

Brady’s receivers will likely be Breshod Perriman, Scotty Miller and Russell Gage. All of the issues to their receivers led to Tampa Bay signing Cole Beasley this week. The Packers have their own set of issues with their receivers. This might not be the Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers shootout one would usually expect.