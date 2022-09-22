Aaron Rodgers joins Tom Brady with massive wide receiver injury issues

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Bucs home opener. It may be the last time we see Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady sharing the field together. But in what could have been a star-studded matchup, instead it’s looking like a battle of attrition.

On Thursday, almost all of Rodgers’ top targets missed practice due to injuries. According to ESPN Packers reporter Ron Demovsky, wide receiver Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb all missed practice Thursday. That’s particularly worrisome considering three of them practice in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Four of the Packers top receivers are not practicing: Allen Lazard (ankle), Christian Watson (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness) all DNP. All but Cobb practiced yesterday. David Bakhtiari is back practicing today after yesterday’s DNP. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 22, 2022

Cobb is reportedly dealing with an illness. He is the most likely to play Sunday against the Buccaneers. But mid-week downgrades for Rodgers’ other receivers is concerning. Lazard is dealing with an ankle injury. While both Watson and Watkins have hamstring issues they are dealing with.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense has already been reliant on running the football. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are the most important players on offense. However, they face a stiff test against one of the best rush defenses in the NFL. One thing working in Rodgers’ favor though is the fact that Tampa Bay is equally banged up.

Chris Godwin is unlikely to play with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones still has not practice with a knee problem. Mike Evans has been suspended for Week 3 for his role in the altercation with the Saints last week. Tom Brady is left with Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman and Russell Gage at receiver, all of whom were limited in practice Wednesday.

There is a very good chance that both Brady and Rodgers struggle.