In the aftermath of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ narrow 23-20 wild-card playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, head coach Todd Bowles had nothing but praise for his quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Despite the season-ending defeat, Bowles underscored Mayfield's significance to Tampa Bay’s playoff run.

“We wouldn’t be here without Baker Mayfield,” Bowles said, as reported by Scott Smith on X, formerly Twitter.

The statement encapsulated the faith Bowles and the organization had placed in Mayfield, who helped the Bucs to an NFC South title. However, the loss to the Commanders served as a bitter reminder of the fine margins in playoff football.

Mayfield displayed flashes of brilliance throughout the game, including a pivotal drive late in the first half that led to a touchdown pass to Mike Evans, tying the score 10-10. His physical run earlier in the drive exemplified the toughness and grit that have defined Mayfield’s career, even as he has faced numerous setbacks.

Baker Mayfield has been a game changer for the Buccaneers

But the second half unraveled due to critical errors. In a fourth-quarter sequence, a botched exchange between Mayfield and rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan resulted in a fumble at a crucial juncture. Washington recovered the ball at the Bucs' 13-yard line, setting up a touchdown that shifted the momentum. Mayfield was visibly frustrated, punching the ground after the turnover.

“That was on me,” Mayfield said postgame, acknowledging the costly miscommunication.

Still, the Buccaneers had opportunities to rally. Mayfield led a drive that culminated in a field goal to tie the game at 20-20, but another mistake—a botched snap from rookie center Graham Barton—halted their progress on an earlier possession. The resulting field goal instead of a touchdown proved costly.

On the opposite side of the ball, rookie Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels showed remarkable poise, leading a game-winning drive with just over four minutes left. Daniels completed several critical passes, including a clutch throw to Dyami Brown and a remarkable pass to Austin Ekeler that set up Zane Gonzalez’s game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired.

The Buccaneers’ self-inflicted wounds—penalties, missed defensive opportunities, and costly turnovers—ultimately overshadowed the resilience they displayed all season. Despite Mayfield's leadership, Tampa Bay fell short, marking another disappointing playoff exit.

Looking ahead, the Buccaneers face an offseason of decisions, including evaluating their quarterback position with Mayfield's future unclear. However, Bowles' words served as a testament to the impact Mayfield had on the season.

As the Commanders move on to face the top-seeded Detroit Lions, the Buccaneers are left to reflect on what might have been, with Mayfield standing as both a symbol of their resilience and the focal point of their postseason heartbreak.