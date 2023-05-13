There’s more to life than football, even for Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Todd Bowles. Even though his team is conducting minicamp, the head coach skipped that offseason workout so he could collect his diploma and graduate from college.

Congrats on graduating, coach! 🎓 Todd Bowles made a promise to his mother when he entered the league that he would complete his degree, and today that promise was fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/o7aRjDAq4s — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 13, 2023

Bowles took the graduation procession from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He had previously left school 37 years ago so he could sign a free agent contract with Washington.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in youth and community development. Bowles had completed the course work and all the academic requirements in September, but he wanted to walk in the traditional ceremony with the school’s graduate.

His employers were thrilled for him and tweeted a congratulatory video of his achievement. “Congrats on graduating, coach!” the Bucs tweeted. “Todd Bowles made a promise to his mother when he entered the league that he would complete his degree, and today that promise was fulfilled.”

Setting an example for his children and others was one of his motivations in addition to the pledge he made to his mother.

“Over the years, as I became a father, it became something I wanted to do in order to set a proper example for my sons as they continue on their educational paths,” he said. “I have also worked pretty extensively with children through my various community projects. And I felt it was important to show them they can achieve whatever they set their mind to.”

After his educational achievement, it’s back to work on the Bucs for Todd Bowles. Tampa Bay finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and lost in the Wild Card round to the Dallas Cowboys.