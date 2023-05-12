There are still many months before Week 1 kicks things off, but the 2023 NFL season is getting closer and closer. With the league releasing their full schedule of the upcoming season on Thursday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans now have an idea of what they will have ahead of them as they enter a rebuilding phase.

In the 2022 season, the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South division despite finishing with an 8-9 losing record. They then fell to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 at Raymond James Stadium in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Following the team’s elimination, the franchise is going through some major changes. The Buccaneers waived longtime starting offensive tackle Donovan Smith. They also traded away guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans in order to clear some cap space.

Most notably, Tom Brady announced he is retiring “for good” this time. With him on the roster, the team made it to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons after a 12-year absence. That includes winning Super Bowl LV, just the second title in franchise history.

Now without veterans such as Brady and Smith, things should be very different for Tampa Bay this upcoming year. Baker Mayfield and company will try to take over and keep the team competitive for the most part. With all that in mind, here are the game-by-game predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2023 NFL Schedule release.

Week 1 at Minnesota Vikings

The Buccaneers will start their post-Brady era by facing the Minnesota Vikings on the road. The problem is that they will have NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson plus rookie Jordan Addison ahead of them.

With the team still trying to find its identity early in the season, it would not be a surprise if Tampa Bay kicks off the year defeated by the Vikings. LOSS

Week 2 vs. Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay will play its first game of the season at home against the Chicago Bears. Their Week 2 opponent added many important players in the offseason such as Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards on defense plus wide receiver D.J. Moore via trade. Additionally, Justin Fields had a solid sophomore year and could improve even more in his third season as a pro.

However, the Bears should still be trying to find their chemistry early in the year. With the help of the fans, the Bucs should get their first victory of the season. WIN

Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Buccaneers will have a tough challenge in the first month of the season. They will host the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles, who added defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Also, with Jalen Hurts set for another big year, the Birds should be a contender once again.

Because of that, it would not be a surprise if this is a blowout in favor of the Eagles. LOSS

Week 4 at New Orleans Saints

In Week 4, Tampa Bay will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints with their new quarterback Derek Carr. The veteran has plenty of experience in the league and could be crucial for New Orleans’ aspirations in the next few years.

Even with Brady on the field, the Saints constantly gave the Bucs a hard time. Now without the seven-time champion, things should not be different. LOSS

Week 5 – Bye

Week 6 vs. Detroit Lions

Following an early bye week, the Bucs return to play by hosting the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell’s squad was just a win away from making it to the playoffs in 2022, so with their new additions, the Lions could make a big jump in 2023.

This should still be an interesting game from both sides but with Detroit getting the edge here. LOSS

Week 7 vs. Atlanta Falcons

In Week 7, the Bucs will face their NFC South foe Atlanta Falcons. Contrary to the Saints, the Falcons will have an inexperienced quarterback as a starter in Desmond Ridder. The Cincinnati product will be in just his second year in the league, his first as a full-time starter.

While Kyle Pitts, Drake London and rookie Bijan Robinson should have their moments, Tampa Bay could get an important division victory. WIN

Week 8 at Buffalo Bills

On a Thursday Night Football matchup, the Buccaneers will travel to face the Buffalo Bills. Considered one of the main contenders for the title this upcoming season, Buffalo could give Tampa Bay a hard time.

With Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs leading the offense, the Bills will likely dominate the Bucs. LOSS

Week 9 at Houston Texans

The Bucs will then have a young team ahead of them in Week 9. The Houston Texans have two of the top prospects in the 2023 class in C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., who should make a big impact for Houston in the future.

Still, with a rookie quarterback, the Texans might not have an immediate advantage over the Buccaneers. Mayfield’s experience could play a role in this one. WIN

Week 10 vs. Tennessee Titans

For Week 10, Tampa should have a more experienced quarterback ahead of them with Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans. With rookie offensive tackle Peter Skoronski protecting him, the Titans will attempt to return to the postseason after missing it out last year.

This game could go either way and should be a close one. However, Tennessee should still get the win here. LOSS

Week 11 at San Francisco 49ers

There is still a big question about who will be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy had a surprising rookie campaign while Trey Lance should be back from his ankle injury.

Regardless of who will be under center, the Niners have Christian McCaffrey on offense and Nick Bosa on defense to give them the advantage. LOSS

Week 12 at Indianapolis Colts

Once again, Tampa Bay will face a rookie quarterback. This time Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. The Florida product is still a project and might require some extra time until he is fully ready to take over as an impactful quarterback.

Because of that, the Bucs have a good chance of stealing this game on the road. WIN

Week 13 vs. Carolina Panthers

Contrary to the Richardson, No. 1 pick Bryce Young was considered a top college quarterback for a long time. If there is one rookie quarterback who could have a big 2023 season, it is Young.

This will be the first of many matchups between Young and the Bucs in the next decade or so. The rookie should leave a good first impression for Carolina fans, even if the result is not in their favor. WIN

Week 14 at Atlanta Falcons

In their second encounter of the year, the Buccaneers will now be on the road to face the Falcons. If the quarterback situation does not change in Atlanta, Tampa Bay should still be able to win this one and extend its winning streak to three. WIN

Week 15 at Green Bay Packers

Now without Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers will have a new identity in 2023. Jordan Love will take over signal-calling duties as a full-time starter for the first time in his career, so it is still a big question whether or not he is ready for the task.

With Lambeau Field on their side, the Packers might have an advantage in Week 15. LOSS

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and bounced back from their 4-8 start. Trevor Lawrence now has postseason experience and could be a bigger threat in 2023.

In this Florida contest, the Jaguars should get the win to keep their postseason hopes alive for the final weeks of the regular season. LOSS

Week 17 vs. New Orleans Saints

Playing the Saints for the second time this year, the Buccaneers will now have the Raymond James Stadium to help them. However, with New Orleans likely battling for a higher seed in the postseason picture, Tampa Bay could go 0-2 against one of its main rivals. LOSS

Week 18 at Carolina Panthers

The Bucs will wrap up their 2023 regular season by facing another NFC South opponent. This will be the second time they will square off against Young and the Panthers, this time in North Carolina. With their fans on their side to close out the year, the Panthers should give the Buccaneers a loss to end their season. LOSS

Final Record: 6-11