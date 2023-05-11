The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the rearview mirror, which means all the attention is now on the upcoming season. Now, organizations have a general idea of what their rosters will look like for the upcoming campaign. Rebuilding teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should look very different in 2023, so fans should keep an eye on how they will look this season.

In the 2022 season, the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South division despite finishing with an 8-9 losing record. They then fell to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 at Raymond James Stadium in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Following the team’s elimination, the franchise is going through some major changes. The Buccaneers waived longtime starting offensive tackle Donovan Smith. They also traded away guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans in order to clear some cap space.

Most notably, Tom Brady announced he is retiring “for good” this time. With him on the roster, the team made it to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons after a 12-year absence. That includes winning Super Bowl LV, just the second title in franchise history.

With so many changes this offseason, the Bucs will have many new faces in the starting lineup. With all that in mind, here is the updated depth chart for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Offense

Running Back: Rachaad White

Wide Receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage

Tight End: Cade Otton

Left Tackle: Tristan Wirfs

Left Guard: Nick Leverett

Center: Ryan Jensen

Right Guard: Cody Mauch

Right Tackle: Luke Goedeke

To replace Brady, Tampa Bay signed 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal. After spending last season with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, the quarterback will have another chance as a starter ahead of 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask.

As for wide receivers, the Bucs will have key veterans returning. Despite trade rumors, Mike Evans remains as the team’s WR1 with Chris Godwin and Russell Gage as WR2 and WR3, respectively. Entering his 10th year with the franchise, Evans is one of the longest-tenured players on Tampa Bay’s roster.

Rachaad White assumes the RB1 position following the release of Leonard Fournette. Last season, White rushed for 481 yards and a touchdown.

Cade Otton starts the season as TE1 after sharing the job with Ko Kieft in 2022. Fifth-round pick Payne Durham enters the league as Otton’s main backup despite Kieft still being on the squad.

As for the offensive line, Tristan Wirfs moves to left tackle to replace Smith. With that move, Luke Goedeke will play on the right side alongside rookie right guard Cody Mauch. Nick Leverett and Ryan Jensen both return after dealing with injuries in 2022.

Defense

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Left Defensive End: Calijah Kancey

Nose Tackle: Vita Vea

Right Defensive End: Logan Hall

Weak Side Linebacker: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Left Inside Linebacker: Devin White

Right Inside Linebacker: Lavonte David

Strong Side Linebacker: Shaquil Barrett

Left Cornerback: Jamel Dean

Strong Safety: Ryan Neal

Free Safety: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Right Cornerback: Carlton Davis III

On the defensive line, the Bucs will have Vita Vea, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Devin White and Lavonte David returning as starters. Shaquil Barrett should also return after missing nine games this past season with an injury. Logan Hall is set to assume a starting role in his sophomore year in the league. Calijah Kancey, the team’s first-round pick this year out of Pittsburgh, should enter the league as a starting left defensive end after being a unanimous All-American in his final collegiate year.

As for the secondary, Jamel Dean, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Carlton Davis III return as starters. On the other hand, Ryan Neal, who was with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, takes over Mike Edwards’ position as the veteran joined the Kansas City Chiefs.

Special Teams

Placekicker: Chase McLaughlin

Punter/Holder: Jake Camarda

Punt/Kickoff Returner: Deven Thompkins

Long Snapper: Zach Triner

Following a solid rookie campaign, Jake Camarda returns as Tampa Bay’s punter and holder plus serving as a kickoff specialist. Veteran long snapper Zach Triner is also back for his fifth season with the franchise.

Deven Thompkins will remain as the team’s return specialist after holding these duties as a rookie for the final stretch of the 2022 season. He started his first year in the league on the practice squad, earning a spot on the 53-man roster in late December.

As for placekicking, the Bucs released Ryan Succop after three years with the organization. With the move, the team saved about $3.75 million in cap space. To replace the veteran, Tampa Bay brought in journeyman Chase McLaughlin. Most recently, he hit 83.3% of his field goals (9-for-12 from 50 yards or longer) and 100% of his extra-point attempts with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.