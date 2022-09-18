It may not seem like it at times, but Tom Brady is an old, old man in football years. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is in his age-45 season, and he’s still playing at an elite level. A big reason for his success is his unrelenting passion for the game. This season, though, Tampa Bay is giving Brady a much-needed break.

For apparently the first time in his career, Tom Brady will be skipping a practice day on Wednesday. This will be a recurring theme for the Buccaneers QB, as the team has granted him this rest day for the rest of the year. (via NFL.com)

Tom Brady has a reputation as a big film rat throughout his entire playing career. He’s also been a model teammate and leader, often showing up to practice while barely missing a day. While that style has brought him glory, that is just not a sustainable model for someone as old as Brady. The Buccaneers giving him a rest day will work wonders for the QB.

The Buccaneers are looking to find glory again after a shocking end to their Super Bowl defense. They lost in heartbreaking fashion in the Divisional Round when the Rams shut down their epic comeback run. With Brady back in the fold, anything short of a ring is a disappointment for this squad.

It’s certainly not going to be easy, not with the plethora of injuries the Buccaneers are dealing with. Their offensive line has been depleted, and their skill position players are dealing with nagging injuries. Still, with Tom Brady under center, anything is possible.