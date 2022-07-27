Tom Brady explains why being rich is his biggest challenge as a parent

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has it all. He has the greatest career in football history, a beautiful family, and all the money in the world. However, all of the wealth his family has amassed is apparently the “biggest challenge” that he has as a parent.

Brady joined the “Drive, with Jim Farley” podcast on Spotify and talked about the issue.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food… people that drive us to the airport if we need that … Then, we get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady said. “That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is.”

If Brady’s quote is taken out of context, it can come across as very tone deaf. 99.9 percent of all humans on Earth will never see the kind of money the Brady family have. But that’s exactly his point.

It’s difficult for Brady’s children to truly understand how vastly different everyday life is for the rest of society. Brady went on to talk about how his upbringing shaped his own perception, captured by Yahoo Sports’ Rachel Paula Abrahamson.

“I grew up in a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family. My mom stayed at home, took care of us kids,” he said. “Then I look at my life with my family and it’s so fast… You just hope you can show them enough things to realize when they are doing things that are selected for Mom and Dad to make our lives more convenient that that is a treat.”

Tom Brady recently signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports. What a treat it must be.