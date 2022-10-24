Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not playing the way most people expected of them prior to the 2022 NFL season. That notion has further been highlighted in the Buccaneers’ 21-3 road loss to a Carolina Panthers team that was playing for the first time without Christian McCaffrey and commandeered on the field by a journeyman backup quarterback in the form of PJ Walker.

As one of the winningest pro athletes in sports history, Tom Brady can’t be happy with the direction the Buccaneers are going, especially now that they have now dipped below .500 –something the quarterback hasn’t been part of in two decades.

“No one feels good about where we’re at, no one feels good about how we’ve played or what we’re doing,” Brady said after the loss to the Panthers, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

The Buccaneers’ offense stalled anew in Week 7. Brady passed for 290 yards on 32-of-49 completions but was not able to find the end zone with any of those tosses. There was a great lost opportunity to score a touchdown for Tampa Bay early in the game but wide receiver Mike Evans dropped what would have been an easy TD. Tampa Bay was also just 2-for-12 on third downs. Even the Buccaaneers’ ground attack was putrid, with Leo Fournette and company churning out just 46 rushing yards on 16 carries.

At the same time, the Buccaneers’ stop unit should have also kept Carolina’s offense in check. Instead, Walker outplayed Brady and tossed two touchdowns.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers can climb back up to .500 in Week 8 with a home game against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.