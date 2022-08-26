Tom Brady hilariously responds to Julian Edelman’s call out for lack of texts

Unlike Tom Brady who still is playing in the NFL despite being just five years away from being half a century old, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has plenty of time to engage in other endeavors outside football. Edelman is over a year removed from declaring his retirement from playing football but has constantly tried to keep in touch with his former quarterback. However, it doesn’t seem as though Tom Brady has been getting back at him often.

In a recent appearance on The Ryan Rusillo Podcast, Edelman pleaded sort of pleaded for Tom Brady to at least check his inbox and reply to his texts. Brady actually saw Edelman’s mini rant and responded to his former downfield target with a hilarious post on Twitter.

6’5, 220, not a huge bench guy. Will send out a care package this week. @ryenarussillo. https://t.co/CKq99FQmBQ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 25, 2022

Missed texts won’t ruin the friendship between Tom Brady and Julian Edelman. It’s one that is forged by several successes on the football field, including three Super Bowl victories. Edelman, who won the Super Bowl MVP at Super Bowl LIII, spent all his years in the NFL with just one team, the Patriots, and with Tom Brady as the starting quarterback in nearly all the games he played in the pros. He finished his NFL career with 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns on 620 receptions.

As for Tom Brady, he is in the middle of preparation with the Buccaneers for the upcoming 2022 NFL season. They play the Dallas Cowboys on the road in Week 1 on Sept. 12.