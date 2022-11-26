Published November 26, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received contrasting injury reports on running backs Leonard Fournette and Gio Bernard. Adam Schefter reports that the Bucs ruled out Fournette for their upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns. However, they activated Bernard from the IR.

The Bucs are just 5-5 on the season. This clash with Cleveland is a big game for them as they strive toward the playoffs.

Tom Brady and the offense will need production from the run game. Bernard hasn’t played a role for Tampa Bay yet, but he could be an X-Factor of sorts on Sunday. However, Rachaad White will be in line to take over RB1 duties for the Buccaneers. White has been challenging Fournette’s playing time as of late due to his strong overall performance. And with Fournette out, White could be in line for a monster effort against the Browns.

Through 10 games, White has recorded 222 rushing yards with a touchdown. Meanwhile, Fournette has rushed for 462 yards to go along with 3 touchdowns. But the Buccaneers will feel confident with White set to replace Fournette on Sunday.

Tampa Bay needs to find a way to get their rushing attack going. They are dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game this season. White and Bernard may be able to breakthrough for the Buccaneers against a Browns’ defense that is 30th in points against per game and 24th in rushing yards against per game.

It will be interesting to see how the Bucs fare on Sunday with Leonard Fournette out due to injury.