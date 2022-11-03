The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams this coming Sunday at Raymond James Stadium will have some extra spice sprinkled on it. For one, this will be the first time Tom Brady, the Buccaneers, and the Rams will share the field since last January’s showdown between these teams in the NFC divisional round. the Rams won that game in dramatic fashion, 30-27, and eventually went on to win the Super Bowl.

But while Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has not forgotten about it, he doesn’t want to read too much into the narrative of a revenge opportunity for his team. He just wants Tampa Bay to experience that winning feeling again.

Via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“I think we have [had] a bad taste in our mouth the last three weeks,” Bowles said. “We don’t have time to worry about the bad taste [from] the Rams. We’re trying to win a ballgame — that’s all we’re worried about.”

The Buccaneers have been winless since Week 5. After their 21-15 win at home over the Atlanta Falcons, the Bucs have lost three in a row to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Carolina Panthers, and the Baltimore Ravens. Their play on both sides of the field has been uneven of late, so they are looking to come up with a much more cohesive performance against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The game against the Rams is pivotal for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ chances to win the NFC South division, where they are currently right behind the Falcons.