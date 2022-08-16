Tom Brady’s training camp absence gets more clarity amid Buccaneers’ concerns

Tom Brady’s training camp absence has been a major concern among Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans as of late, but as it turns out, there’s really nothing to worry about.

The Buccaneers QB has been out due to personal reasons, and the expectation is he won’t be with the team at least after their second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on August 20. Of course his status beyond that remains in question, but the latest reports confirmed prior knowledge that there is no big problem that would keep him out for long.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated basically corroborated the report of NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, noting that the 10-day absence in pre-planned and everything is fine on the QB’s end.

“The Tom Brady story is interesting to me in its lack of precedent. I’d say the Bucs probably should’ve gotten in front of this one a little better than they did—but as far as I can tell, his 10-day absence from camp was indeed preplanned, and cleared, and Brady’s family is fine (i.e., it’s not an emergency),” Breer wrote.

That is definitely good news for the Buccaneers and their fans. Even though Tom Brady’s conditioning is another worry since he has already missed some precious practice time, at least his absence is only temporary and not a long-term problem.

Given his age, perhaps fans can think of Brady’s absence as some much-needed time off to keep him well-rested for another long grind in the upcoming 2022 season.