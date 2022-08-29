Tom Brady has been voted by his peers as the no. 1 player on the NFL Top 100 list, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB doubled down on his earlier remarks that he didn’t do it alone.

While the Top 100 list is more of an individual honor, Brady made sure to give credit to his teammates for helping him stay on top of his game. He is thankful for the recognition, but he also understands how lucky he is to have supportive teammates and coaching staff who are always ready to put him in the best position to win and produce.”

“Thank you,” Brady said of the honor. “Football is a team sport. Thank you to my family, teammates, coaches, the entire Buccaneers organization, and the people of Tampa Bay. Let’s go get another one.

Tom Brady being named as the top player in the NFL is nothing short of incredible. This is a guy who is already 45 years old and just most recently decided to retire only to take a U-turn. He wasn’t supposed to be here preparing for the 2022 campaign, but he is.

While the Buccaneers were unable to defend their Super Bowl title last season, it is quite clear Brady has once again earned the respect of his peers–not that he needed to or that he had anything to prove–and it speaks volumes of his consistent dominant performance.

The upcoming campaign will be a challenge with the changes on the Buccaneers, especially with a new head coach and Rob Gronkowski gone, but Brady surely looks excited for the challenges ahead.