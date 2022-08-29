Tom Brady reacts to being named No. 1 player in NFL’s Top 100

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was selected as the No. 1 player on the NFL’s Top 100 list. The decision drew strong reactions from fans all around the league. Many questioned whether the 45-year old deserved the honor. Almost everyone agrees Brady is the greatest player of all-time. However, they are not so sure about his status as the best player entering the 2022 season. Nevertheless, it is another impressive accomplishment for Brady in his storied career.

Tom Brady shared his humble reaction to the honor after the decision was announced.

“This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who’ve supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let’s go get another one. @Buccaneers,” Brady tweeted.

Most everyone will agree it is remarkable that a player who retired earlier in the offseason, then unannounced his retirement, is still the best player in the NFL according to the list. But Tom Brady is undeniably fresh off of a strong 2021 campaign. He led the league in both passing yards and touchdowns a season ago. He also led the NFL in total completions and yards gained per game played. He was ultimately named to the Pro Bowl and finished second in MVP voting.

Tom Brady’s selection at No. 1 isn’t purely a tribute. He earned the spot as a result of his eye-popping 2021 stat line. The Buccaneers superstar QB is aiming for another successful year in 2022. In what realistically might be his final season, Brady is looking to lead Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl.