Tom Brady weapons Julio Jones, Chris Godwin get huge update ahead of Buccaneers’ Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with issues at the wide receiver position to start the year. In particular, two of their star wide-outs in Julio Jones and Chris Godwin missed games due to injury. Tom Brady and co. were still able to eke out a couple of wins, but that certainly isn’t sustainable for the season.

Ahead of their Week 4 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, it seems like the Buccaneers’ wide receivers will be ready to go. A report from Adam Schefter said that both Julio Jones and Chris Godwin will play against the Chiefs. This is great news for Tom Brady and the rest of the team.

Bucs are optimistic that WRs Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), both listed as questionable, both will be able to play Sunday night vs the Chiefs, but Tampa Bay wants to test both pregame to make sure, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2022

The Buccaneers’ lack of talented wide receivers was apparent in their Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Their top three wideouts in Mike Evans, Jones, and Godwin were out due to injuries or suspension. As a result, the Brady-led offense could only muster up 12 points in their loss.

The good news for Tampa Bay is that their defense is holding the fort for them as they recuperate from injuries. The Buccaneers have mostly stone-walled their opponents, allowing them to win games despite a mediocre showing from their offense. That same defense will be heavily tested in Week 4, as they battle a familiar foe in Patrick Mahomes.

The Buccaneers are trying to capitalize on what is most likely Tom Brady’s final season in the league. Can they get their stuff together and win one more ring before their QB rides off into the sunset? With their offense getting healthier by the day, that seems like a very real possibility.