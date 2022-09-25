Julio Jones gets worrying injury update ahead of Buccaneers vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riddled with injuries at the wide receiver position but remain hopeful that Julio Jones can play in Week 3. According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, the veteran wideout is reportedly dealing with a partially torn PCL, but the Buccaneers believe it’s something that Jones can play through. Jones is currently being considered a game-time decision against the Packers on Sunday afternoon,

#Bucs WR Julio Jones has a partially torn PCL, according to @JayGlazer Still a game-time decision to play the #Packers — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

Jones did not feature for the Buccaneers in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints while nursing his knee injury. He was available in Week 1 against the Cowboys, during which he caught three receptions on five targets for 69 yards. He also carried the ball twice for 17 yards.

Not having Jones would be a big blow for the Buccaneers, who are already without Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) for Sunday’s tilt against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Meanwhile, Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman are both considered questionable for the game, leaving Tom Brady without most of his top offensive weapons.

Jones having a partially torn PCL is also worrying for the weeks beyond. Playing through the injury could potentially make things worse, and this is something could that could hamper the receiver throughout much of the year. Jones has been plagued by injuries in recent years as he gets up there in age, so this is a concerning sign for the 33-year-old.

Considering the surplus of injuries the Buccaneers are dealing with at wide receiver, Julio Jones may try to fight through the pain and suit up in Week 3, though a more clear update on his status for Sunday’s tilt will be available a bit closer to kickoff.