Tom Brady will love the latest injury update on crucial Buccaneers pass protector

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got an important injury update on star offensive lineman Ryan Jensen that will have Tom Brady over the moon. Jensen, who sustained a knee injury during training camp, was expected to miss most of, if not the entire 2022 NFL season. That may not be the case after all, however.

According to Jason Cole of Outkick, the Buccaneers are now hopeful that they’ll have the veteran offensive lineman back in action at some point during November, which would be a huge boost for the struggling offense.

Bucs hoping to get C Ryan Jensen back soon. My latest @outkick https://t.co/7wFXFxx1da — Jason Cole (@JasonCole62) October 18, 2022

Jensen’s injury has left the Buccaneers’ offensive line thin, and their struggles in his absence have been clear to see. During the Week 6 loss vs. the Steelers, Tom Brady could be seen lambasting his offensive line on the sideline in a fit of rage.

The Buccaneers’ quarterback has simply not had enough time to operate in the pocket, and that all starts with the offensive line. Jensen’s absence has been a huge loss for Tampa throughout the first half of the season, but getting him back could be the spark that the Bucs need to turn things around.

Last year, Jensen was one of the league’s premier offensive linemen, playing a critical role in protecting Brady during what was one of his best seasons to date. Not having him around has been a noticeable loss for the Buccaneers, and Brady will be nothing short of delighted to get the 31-year-old back, if he’s able to return next month.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are off to a 3-3 start in 2022, but have still managed to hold onto the top seed in the NFC South Division. They’re set to take on the Panthers in Week 7 before a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on short rest in Week 8 for Thursday Night Football.