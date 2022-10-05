After starting off their season with back-to-back wins, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have come crashing down back to earth in their last two contests. After Sunday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bucs are now 2-2 and are in the midst of a two-game losing streak.

Tampa will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 and another loss would be somewhat disastrous for the Buccaneers. Moreover, a defeat against Atlanta will also end a mind-blowing Tom Brady record that dates all the way back to 2002 (h/t Jeff Darlington of ESPN):

I suppose it’s time to pull out one of the most underrated stats in all of sports: This week, Tom Brady will attempt to avoid his first three-game losing streak in 20 years. Brady has lost more than two games in a row only ONE time in his career — all the way back in 2002.

Tom Brady hasn’t lost more than two games straight in two decades. Moreover, he’s only lost three straight once throughout his entire career. If this isn’t further proof that this man is the GOAT, then I don’t know what is.

To be fair to Brady, he faced off against two of the top quarterbacks in the game in his last two. The Bucs fell to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, 14-12, and Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to an impressive 41-31 victory in Week 4.

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t exactly frontrunners to win it all this year, so Brady’s 20-year record should still be intact after Week 5. Then again, you never know.