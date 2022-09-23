Tom Brady’s scary finger injury with knife act, but there’s a catch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for a pivotal matchup against the Green Bay Packers Sunday. This game could go a long ways toward deciding home field advantage in the playoffs. One particular interesting angle to this matchup is the reported injury to Tom Brady’s ring finger.

Brady’s been seen at practice this week heeding attention to the finger. He’s shaken it off, stared at it and even sprayed a substance on it Wednesday. Yet, he was not even listed on the team’s injury report. According to Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, Brady has taken all the snaps at practice and is fine.

Brady himself went one step further Friday. He made light of the situation posting a video on Instagram.

In the video, Tom Brady is seen in a kitchen with a chef’s knife. He is instructed to simply throw the knife into the cutting board in front of him. He does and immediately grabs at his finger. When the camera zooms in, the tip of Brady’s finger is completely decapitated.

Of course, it’s just a digital trick. But knowing all of the talk surrounding Brady’s alleged finger injury, the timing of this video seems pertinent.

Brady is far from the only one who might not be at 100% this weekend. Chris Godwin has not practiced all week with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play. Julio Jones is questionable. Mike Evans is suspended. Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman have each been limited at practice all week.

It very well could be a big challenge for Brady and the Buccaneers offense against the Packers talented defense.