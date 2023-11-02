Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs praises teammate and linebacker Lavonte David as a Hall of Famer

There may be no player in the NFL more perennially underrated than Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David. Despite being one of the most consistent defenders over the last decade, the Bucs defender rarely gets any attention outside of Tampa.

David's teammate Tristan Wirfs has not taken the linebacker's play for granted though. When asked about David, Wirfs said, “They better get his gold jacket ready,” via Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

The offensive tackle is of course going to praise his teammate, but his comments do bring the question, is Lavonte David a Hall of Famer? He has some of the accolades — an first team All-Pro nod in 2013, two second team All-Pro nods in 2016 and 2020, along with a Pro Bowl in 2015. He also won the Super Bowl in 2020, which does give him an advantage among Hall of Fame voters.

However, David's resumé is likely not enough at this point of time to earn the Hall of Fame nod. While he has undoubtedly had a great career, his stats and accolades may not quite match the Hall's standard. On his career he has 1,413 combined tackles, 31 sacks, 12 interceptions, 27 forced fumbles and 61 pass break ups. He is the Bucs franchise leader in career tackles for loss with 143.

What will hurt his potential candidacy is he's never led the NFL in any major category during a season or career, and he doesn't have more All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognitions. Not all of this is on David. He should certainly have more than one Pro Bowl, but his place as such an underrated player means he hasn't gotten the media attention and praise he deserves.

At the very least, Lavonte David belongs in the Hall of Very Good and will definitely have a place in the Buccaneers Ring of Honor once he hangs it up.