Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles reacted to Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders visiting training camp to watch his son, Shilo Sanders. Shilo’s wholesome moment with a Buccaneers fan during a community event showed the rookie safety adapting to his new environment. Then, a visit from his dad grabbed everyone’s attention as Deion came to support his son.

For Bowles, seeing Deion around wasn’t out of the ordinary, as he watched his rookie son amid his first NFL training camp, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

“Normal day for me, as far as I’m concerned. It’s a father coming to see his son, like all of us would be doing.”

Bucs coach Todd Bowles, who has two sons who play college football, had this to say about Deion Sanders watching today's closed practice: "Normal day for me, as far as I'm concerned. It's a father coming to see his son, like all of us would be doing." https://t.co/h5CTnvJEa4 pic.twitter.com/luMkzlAQ0P — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 23, 2025

After going unselected in this year’s NFL Draft, Sanders signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and has shown the utmost professionalism with a knack for wanting to learn the most from his veteran teammates. It’s something Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has noticed. Shilo talked about wanting to be the team’s “snack guy,” a label he learned from his father, according to Pewter Report’s X, formerly Twitter.

“Shilo Sanders says his goal is to be the ‘snack guy’ for the safety room. He’s going to get with the veterans to see what snacks they want in meetings and provide them,” Pewter Report reported. “Considering all they’ll help him adjust to the NFL, he says it’s the least he could do.”

Sanders is doing his best to integrate himself with the Bucs’ vets.

Shilo Sanders is trying to find his way with Buccaneers veterans

As an undrafted cornerback and Deion Sanders' son, Buccaneers safety Shio Sanders is trying to make a name for himself in the NFL. He’s adapting to his new surroundings of veteran players. Sanders is doing what he can to stand out, including introducing himself to every media member in attendance during his first NFL media availability, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

“New Bucs safety Shilo Sanders wanted to shake every media members’ hand before starting his first availability with us. Only player who has done that this week,” Laine posted on X. “He said the Bucs were the first team to call and he’s ‘forever grateful’ that they gave him a chance.”

New Bucs safety Shiloh Sanders wanted to shake every media members' hand before starting his first availability with us. Only player who has done that this week. He said the Bucs were the first team to call and he's "forever grateful" that they gave him a chance. pic.twitter.com/7b6OPYe1jt — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 10, 2025

“My new media team’s here,” Sanders said before introducing himself to everyone.

The Buccaneers’ rookie cornerback seems grateful for his opportunity after this year’s NFL draft. With the legacy of his father looming over him, he has approached his first training camp with class, thus far.