The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell short of Super Bowl aspirations, losing to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Wildcard. Regardless, this is a playoff team that could become a Super Bowl-winning team.

For the team to get there, the Buccaneers' defense must step up. Specifically, the linebackers must play better. When looking at who will be the breakout player in Tampa Bay this season, it's hard to ignore Chris Braswell.

Before visiting Braswell, it's essential to assess the Tampa Bay defense as a whole. While there were some standouts, there was a lack of consistency among the Buccaneers' defense.

For example, there were several weeks where Tampa Bay completely dominated, including a Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. The defense also contained Jalen Hurts in a 33-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. But there were far more other examples where they struggled, such as a 36-30 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons or a 30-24 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers' linebackers feature a talented core that includes longtime veterans Lavonte David and Haason Reddick. While both are still playing at a high level, the team still needs depth behind them. That is primarily why they drafted Braswell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but things did not go as planned for him last season.

Braswell finished with just 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and 11 solo tackles. While some might argue that his play did not negatively affect the team, the poor numbers would indicate otherwise. David is not going to be around forever, and neither is Reddick. Therefore, there is some urgency for Braswell to take the next step.

Reddick remains an elite pass rusher, and David is still a great run stopper. Yet, neither were able to do much to contain Jayden Daniels and the Commanders in the postseason. This means it's time for Braswell to become the Buccaneers' breakout player and show the team was justified in drafting him. Additionally, it could also give the team some reprieve as they prepare for life after David or Reddick in the near future when that day eventually comes.

Chris Braswell could be Buccaneers' breakout player

When the Bucs drafted Braswell, they were acquiring a player who had just finished a season with 42 tackles, eight sacks, and three forced fumbles for Alabama. Amazingly, he led the SEC in pressures and forced fumbles while being named to the Second Team All-SEC.

When Braswell struggled as a rookie, it created some doubt. Nevertheless, there is hope for a production spike in the second season. He has versatility, having played both two-point and three-point stances at Alabama. Furthermore, he is effective in the run defense, pass rush, and coverage. While he did not make a huge impact in his rookie season, Braswell showed some strides, and there were signs of the elite talent that Tampa Bay drafted.

With several players nearing the end of their careers, Braswell must evolve. Training camp often sees many position battles, and that could be a reality for Braswell next offseason if he does not take the next step. The best course for him would be to shed blocks and find a way to get to the quarterback.

Braswell and the Buccaneers linebackers will get a big test in Week 1 against the Falcons. Significantly, facing Bijan Robinson will be tough, and it will give Braswell his first challenge. He will also get a prime opportunity against the Houston Texans and their revamped offensive line. Of course, it's hard not to overlook that Week 4 showdown with the Eagles. That will feature a showdown with Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

Braswell can become the Buccaneers' breakout player if he can develop some counter moves to counter the tough offensive tackles of the NFL. This includes creating a spin move or a cross chop. Braswell must also improve his hand placement and get better timing to help get past the tackles. Doing this will help him gain consistency and enable him to get past tackles with less difficulty.

There is still hope for Braswell to become the elite talent that the Buccaneers drafted him to be. If he can adjust in his second season and take what he learned in his rookie season, there is potential for a breakout season. If Braswell can break out, he can help the Tampa Bay defense become elite and become a force of nature in the playoffs.