The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no strangers to adversity. From Tom Brady’s retirement to Baker Mayfield’s redemption arc, this is a franchise that thrives in the gray area between expectation and surprise. Yet as training camp kicks off for the 2025 season, there’s a storm brewing in Tampa, and it’s coming from the left side of the offensive line. With star tackle Tristan Wirfs likely to miss the season’s first month, the Bucs must find answers fast. Because for all the talk about continuity, weapons, and chemistry, one truth remains: if Mayfield can’t stay upright, none of it will matter.

Mayfield Without His Safety Nets

The Buccaneers enter the 2025 training camp with uncertainty looming over their offense. Two of their most critical playmakers are recovering from major injuries, casting a shadow on what should be a hopeful preseason. That's All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs and Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Wirfs is the linchpin of the offensive line and one of the league’s premier tackles. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on July 8. He’s expected to start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That would sideline him for at least the first four games. Godwin, meanwhile, is still working his way back from a dislocated left ankle that ended his 2024 campaign in Week 7.

To cushion the blow, Tampa used its first-round pick on Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. He is a dynamic prospect who gives the team flexibility as Godwin ramps up at his own pace. However, while the Bucs can afford patience at receiver, replacing Wirfs is a more urgent and complex task. The offensive line was already in flux. With journeyman Charlie Heck stepping in for the departed Justin Skule, the options at left tackle are thin and unproven.

For Mayfield, fresh off a resurgent season, this camp won’t just be about building rhythm or refining mechanics. It will be a test of adaptability. Navigating the early weeks without two of his most trusted offensive pillars could shape not just his performance but the trajectory of Tampa Bay’s season.

Here we'll try to look at the fatal flaw that the Buccaneers must address in their 2025 NFL training camp.

Filling the Tristan Wirfs Void

A new, urgent challenge now dominates Tampa Bay’s training camp agenda: Who replaces Tristan Wirfs?

Wirfs is an o-line unicorn. He is the only player in NFL history to earn All-Pro honors at both tackle spots. His blend of size, technique, and footwork makes him the anchor of the offensive line and arguably the team’s second-most valuable player behind Mayfield. Losing him for even a few weeks could derail the offense's rhythm.

With Wirfs out, the current options are, well, less than ideal. Veteran Charlie Heck is a newcomer to the team still learning the system. He’s serviceable, but not the caliber of lineman you want protecting your quarterback’s blind side in a season opener on the road. Behind him is Benjamin Chukwuma. He is an undrafted rookie with plenty of raw tools but zero NFL snaps.

That leaves Tampa Bay with two possible solutions: experiment or reshuffle. Right tackle Luke Goedeke could potentially flip sides, though his last stint at left tackle was rocky. Ben Bredeson, a free-agent pickup who primarily played guard, may also get a look. However, asking him to start at one of the NFL’s toughest positions is a gamble.

The Buccaneers’ coaching staff has no choice but to tinker. With two road games to start the season and a Week 4 home clash against the reigning Super Bowl champion, there’s no margin for error. Every rep in camp will be scrutinized. Every snap in preseason games will carry added weight. Because if they don't find a stopgap solution, Mayfield may spend September scrambling for his life.

More Than a Personnel Problem

Fixing the left tackle spot isn’t just about plugging in a new body. It's about preserving the identity of Tampa’s offense. Last year, Mayfield flourished in part because of how clean his pocket was. With Wirfs on the field, Tampa allowed pressure on just 18.3 percent of dropbacks. That was the sixth-lowest rate in the league. That protection gave Mayfield the confidence to stretch the field and keep defenses honest.

Without it, the offense becomes predictable. Rachaad White, already a volume back who relies on zone-blocking lanes, will find fewer creases. Mike Evans and Egbuka will have to adjust to quicker throws and shorter routes. And offensive coordinator Liam Coen, entering his second year, may have to abandon some of the deeper concepts that fueled last year’s turnaround.

This is why training camp is crucial. Tampa doesn’t just need a left tackle. They need someone who can keep the offense's structure intact. Whether that answer comes from within or via a late-summer signing, the clock is ticking.

Don’t Let a Good Team Get Derailed

The Buccaneers are a playoff-caliber team. The roster boasts star power, continuity at quarterback, and a defense that’s physical and opportunistic. However, in the NFL, one weakness can undo everything.

If Tampa Bay fails to adequately address the hole left by Wirfs, their window of opportunity shrinks dramatically. They open the season against dangerous Atlanta, face playoff-caliber Houston on the road in Week 2, and then host the new-look Jets in Week 3. That’s not an easy gauntlet for a quarterback working behind a patched-up line.

The silver lining? They have time and motivation. But unless someone steps up during camp, the Buccaneers’ 2025 campaign might be defined not by what they had—but by what they lacked when it mattered most.