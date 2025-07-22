The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their 2025 training camp shorthanded. With Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs both recovering from devastating leg injuries, the team placed two of its most important offensive players on the PUP to start camp.

Godwin and Wirfs were two of seven Buccaneers to begin training camp on either the PUP or NFI list, the team announced on its website Tuesday afternoon. They also placed quarterback Michael Pratt, guard Sua Opeta and offensive tackle Silas Dzansi on the PUP list, as well as linebacker Anthony Watson and defensive tackle Desmond Watson on the NFI list.

Godwin is still recovering from the gruesome ankle injury he suffered at the end of the Buccaneers' Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens. After he spent the rest of the year on injured reserve, Tampa Bay expected Godwin to begin the 2025 season on the shelf.

Wirfs missed just one game in 2024, but entered the offseason with multiple issues to address. He underwent surgery in early July to address the outstanding issues and will, unsurprisingly, miss training camp. Todd Bowles said he does not have a timeline for his return, but the team seems to be preparing to begin the year without its All-Pro tackle.

Buccaneers begin 2025 training camp despite injuries

Through one day of training camp, the Buccaneers are already preparing themselves for the possibility of being without Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs for the time being. Considering their successful offseason, they luckily have the personnel to temporarily survive without their stars.

With Godwin's injury in mind, Tampa Bay aggressively attacked the wide receiver position in the 2025 NFL Draft. They shockingly took Emeka Egbuka in the first round, before doubling down with Tez Johnson in the final round. Both players have a chance to contribute out of the gate, even with critics believing Johnson needs time to develop his frame.

The Buccaneers do not have as much depth at tackle, but they added as much to the position as possible in free agency. Tampa Bay inked former fourth-rounder Charlie Heck in March and seem prepared to start him during Wirfs' absence. They also added undrafted free agent Ben Chukwuma after the draft, who will compete with fellow unheralded prospects Raiqwon O'Neal and Luke Haggard in training camp.