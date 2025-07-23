The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to win the NFC South once again in 2025. Last year's team has been fortified by multiple additions, most notably wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and edge rusher Haason Reddick. The Buccaneers acquired Reddick from the New York Jets after the pass rusher missed last season due to a couple of different reasons. During an appearance on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield teased Reddick about those issues.

“When you bring all those pieces back, you bring the vets in the locker room,” Mayfield said on the podcast. “Vita (Vea), Antoine (Winfield Jr.), Lavonte (David), some of these guys that we have on defense that have been staple points for these guys the last however many years. It’s exciting there’s unfinished business. And then you add in Haason Reddick. He showed up. Everybody made a big deal, but he showed up.”

Mayfield is the embodiment of this current Bucs team. Talented, yet willing to play with a chip on their shoulder. That's something in which Reddick should understand just fine. So far, it seems that he's fit in just fine. Now, as the team continues to home in on the upcoming 2025 season, will Reddick be able to continue and grow his relationship with his fellow teammates?

Buccaneers heading into pivotal 2025 season

Reddick could indeed be the missing piece that Tampa Bay's defense needs. Last season's division winning run ended in disappointing fashion in the Wild Card Round. The Bucs lost to a visiting Washington Commanders team that they defeated back in Week 1. One of the biggest issues the team had was containing the Commanders' dynamic quarterback, Jayden Daniels. With additions like Reddick and rookie edge rusher David Walker, the hope is that those issues are behind them.

Mayfield and the Bucs offense look ready to pull their weight. Losing All Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs for a few weeks will sting, but as long as the team can stay above water during his absence, a return trip to the postseason for Tampa Bay could certainly happen. With a defense hungry to prove its worth, don't be surprised to see Reddick and his fellow defenders click once they are on the field.