Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield came up with an obvious takeaway after their 24-18 loss to the Buffalo Bills on TNF.

“#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield says that losing three in a row sucks and the team needs to play better overall,” per Pewter Report.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield: “Losing three in a row sucks. There’s no way around that. It’s a sh—ty feeling. But we showed fight tonight. That’s the one thing that we can hang our hats on. We gave it everything we had there at the end…” pic.twitter.com/wZMPc6mXWt — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 27, 2023

Baker Mayfield had a decent performance on TNF

The Bills took the early 10-0 lead after quarterback Josh Allen scampered 13 yards into the end zone. Mayfield and the Buccaneers countered with a Chase McLaughlin field goal to trim the deficit to 10-3.

Tampa Bay defensive end William Gholston intercepted Josh Allen in the Bills' next possession. That defensive play ultimately set up Mayfield's three-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin several plays later. Mayfield's play-action pass threw off the Bills' defense. He connected with Godwin, who ran an out route before catching the ball in the end zone.

Josh Allen made up for his earlier miscue by throwing touchdown passes to Dalton Kincaid and Gabe Davis in the second half. The Buccaneers wouldn't go away without a fight, though.

Baker Mayfield threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans with 2:44 left in the game. The Bucs' connected on the two-point conversion to cut the lead to six. Tampa Bay regained possession with just 31 seconds left in the game. Unfortunately, Mayfield and Co. couldn't score the game-winning touchdown.

Baker Mayfiled completed 25 of 42 passes for 237 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. It was a decent performance considering he's still shaking off the effects of a recent knee injury.

The Baker Mayfield era in Tampa Bay got off to a fantastic start. The Buccaneers went 3-1 in their first four games. They have now lost three in a row heading into their game against the Houston Texans in Week 9. Hopefully, nine days between games will give the Bucs ample time to regroup and end their three-game skid.