The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will see each other for the first time in the 2023 season, and you know what that means. It's the first of two annual games between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore, the latest WR-CB duo to develop a blood feud that gets reignited each season.

Evans and Lattimore have sparred numerous times over the years, even earning Evans a one-game suspension last year and in 2017 for unnecessary roughness. The Buccaneers wideout and the Saints cornerback were each ejected from that 2022 game that Evans' suspension drew from. In 2020, Lattimore was fined for shoving Evans. Sparking brouhahas between the benches is a common occurrence when perhaps the biggest player-player rivalry in the NFC South goes down.

Both team's rosters have changed over the years but the intensity of the games never has with the two enemies awaiting the other on each sideline. With the upcoming clash, Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs was reminded of advice he got from a former teammate over dealing with the Evans-Lattimore clash, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Wirfs recalls backup quarterback Ryan Griffin, who spent six seasons on the Buccaneers' active roster from 2015 to 2020, telling him, “Go get Mike after every play,” per ESPN. It’s sage advice from the former veteran QB, as Tampa Bay needs Evans badly in order to compete. Through three games, he leads the team with 297 receiving yards, 17 catches and three touchdowns.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles stated that he wants the two stars to compete but that he wants them to keep things clean.

“You've got two great players, and they want to compete,” Bowles said, via ESPN. “Both want to win. As long as they play within the whistle, that's fine. We don't want to hurt our team. I'm sure they don't want to hurt their team, so it'll be a competitive ball game just keeping them between the whistles.”

Both the Saints and Buccaneers are 2-1 to begin the season heading into their Week 4 matchup at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans QB Derek Carr is looking to play after suffering a shoulder injury, though former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston could get the starting nod.