The latest Derek Carr injury update makes it sound like the New Orleans Saints will be without their starting quarterback in Week 4 when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means backup signal-caller Jameis Winston could get the start against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall nine years ago.

“We’re watching the status of Derek Carr, the Saints starting quarterback. Went down with what was a really scary-looking injury on Sunday,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on Good Morning Football. “Turned out to be no issues — no major issues, I should day — an AC joint sprain, and he is considered week-to-week. And this is not just a pain tolerance issue. This is a ‘it’s swollen, and how well can he function?’ issue. Would not be surprised at all if he misses a game.”

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary slammed Carr to the ground, and the QB left the game in the Saints’ 18-17 Week 3 loss. After the game, the Derek Carr injury update was a best-case scenario with the AC joint sprain. That diagnosis means Carr is week-to-week instead of on the shelf for a prolonged period of time as he would have been with a separated shoulder or worse.

However, Rapoport’s Derek Carr injury update that there is swelling in the shoulder suggests he will miss at least the Saints Week 4 game against the Buccaneers. That means it is Jameis Winston time against his old team.

Winston was the No. 1 overall pick for the Bucs in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played five seasons in Tampa Bay, racking up 19,737 passing yards with 139 touchdowns and 96 interceptions. While the QB put up numbers in Bruce Arians’ offense, he was also wildly inconsistent.

Winston’s final season in Tampa sums up his time there well. He led the league in passing attempts (626) and passing yards (5,109), threw 33 TDs, and led the league with 30 INTs.

New Orleans has also signed QB Jake Luton off the Carolina Panthers practice squad in case Carr can’t go in the Saints Week 4 matchup.