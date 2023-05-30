A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The quarterback room of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers isn’t exactly among the best ones in the NFL at this point. With Tom Brady’s retirement from football, the Buccaneers are left with just Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, and Kohn Wolford as quarterbacks. None of these signal-callers carry serious potential to be a long-term option under center for the Buccaneers, as one can perhaps tell from a video that is currently going viral.

The footage of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, the top two quarterbacks competing for the starting gig in Tampa Bay, struggling to hit receivers during practice must have been leaving Buccaneers fans already thinking about having the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Checking in on the Bucs' QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/8kZQzEbdsp — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) May 30, 2023

To be fair, people shouldn’t base everything they need to know about how the Buccaneers’ QB competition is going on a clip that runs just a little over a minute long. It simply doesn’t paint the entire picture. Moreover, it’s still so early in the offseason.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Buccaneers signed Mayfield to a one-year deal worth $4 million last March and also added John Wolford to the QB room earlier in May, inking the former Los Angeles Rams backup to a one-year, $1.01 million deal.

Of the three quarterbacks the Buccaneers have at the moment, Mayfield has the most experience as a starter. That said, the door is open for Trask to become the team’s starter come Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Trask was selected by the Buccaneers in the second round (64th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.