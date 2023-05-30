Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting fresh with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette out of the picture. The quarterback battle is between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, although it’s been rumored for a long time that Mayfield is the favorite.

As it turns out, head coach Todd Bowles is having an open battle between the two so far, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

‘Per head coach Todd Bowles, during this offseason in Tampa Bay, both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask have had equal first team reps at QB.’

The Buccaneers’ QB1 job is the biggest story of the offseason for the team, and finding a way to fill Brady’s shoes is impossible. Mayfield made seven appearances for the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Then, he was released and joined the Los Angeles Rams, where he took over for the injured Matthew Stafford.

Mayfield found success with the Rams and threw for 850 yards with four scores and a pair of interceptions in five games. His performance in LA under Sean McVay certainly helped him land another contract this offseason, and the Buccaneers’ roster features a flurry of weapons he can use at his disposal, including Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Kyle Trask was a second-round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft and made just one brief appearance in 2022, so the verdict is still out on how good of a player he can be. Nonetheless, for now, the Buccaneers are rolling with an open battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.