Tom Brady gets brutally honest on possibility of retiring amid Buccaneers’ struggles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not looked like the dominant team many had anticipated at the start of the 2022-23 NFL season, and Tom Brady’s frustrations have begun to mount. On Thursday, Brady was asked during his media address whether he had put any thought into calling it quits (again) during the 2022-23 NFL season and heading back to retirement, to which the Buccaneers QB gave an honest response, via Greg Auman.

“No retirement in my future,” Tom Brady says, asked about @CSimmsQB wondering if he might walk away during this season. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 20, 2022

“I love the sport. I love the teammates. I want to do a great job with this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future,” said Brady when asked about whether he could see himself potentially walking away during the season.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady on some people speculating that he won't finish out the season: "I love the sport. I love the teammates. I want to do a great job with this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2022

It would be impossible for Brady to deny that this season has been a frustrating one. The Buccaneers have managed just a 3-3 record throughout their first six games, and Brady has not had as much time in the pocket as he would like. That was made clear during last week’s loss vs. the Steelers when Brady could be seen exploding on the sideline in a tirade at his offensive line.

Brady has been sacked nine times this season and has thrown just eight touchdown passes in his first six games. He’s been intercepted just once, but he’s off to a vastly slower start than the level of production he displayed last year.

At age 45 and in a rough stretch, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Brady to be reconsidering his un-retirement decision. Despite that, Brady adamantly shot down the idea that he was entertaining a mid-season return to retirement, indicating that he’s sticking around at least until the end of the season.

Last year with the Buccaneers, Tom Brady paced the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns but is on pace to fall well short of those figures in 2022.