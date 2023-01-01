By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tandem Tom Brady and Mike Evans haven’t been totally in sync this year, but their connection was re-established on Sunday in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers. Evans managed to get some separation on a go route late in the first half, and Brady put the ball right where he needed to for the pair to connect on a 63-yard touchdown. It was a historic TD, too, as it kept Evans’ renowned 1,000-yard streak alive in the process.

Tom Brady with a DEEP STRIKE to Mike Evans 🎯pic.twitter.com/MpqXuEadfE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 1, 2023

There’s a taste of that superstar connection fans have been longing for in Tampa Bay, as Evans and Brady linked for their first touchdown since Week 4.

The 63-yard gain saw Mike Evans go over 1,000 receiving yards on the season, meaning he’s done so in each of the first nine years of his career. Evans entered Week 17 with 913 yards, and picked up 94 more on five catches during the first half against the Panthers.

Evans now ties the all-time NFL record of nine consecutive seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards, tying the longstanding mark of Tim Brown, according to Scott Smith.

Mike Evans and Tom Brady linked up for three touchdowns in the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, but the tandem was unable to connect in the end zone from Week 5-16. They finally snapped that streak with a historic connection against the Panthers as the Buccaneers look to clinch a playoff berth with a win over their division rivals.

It hasn’t been the dominant season Tampa Bay had anticipated entering the year, but they’re still in a position to make some postseason noise, and the connection between Brady and Evans seems to be re-heating at an opportunistic time.