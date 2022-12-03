By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a move to help rebuild offensive chemistry. The Bucs are re-implementing competitive one-on-one drills in practice. Brady and Tampa Bay are hopeful it will lead to improved results in the passing game, per tampabay.com.

“I think the more we can do in practice to simulate what goes on in the game, the better we do and the more we gain confidence in one another,” Brady said. “I think the passing game is certainly about confidence and anticipation, and you get a lot of those reps in training camp, and you get into the season and I think there’s always a balance between keeping guys fresh, and certainly a guy like Mike (Evans) and I, we have a lot years together now and I’ve thrown him a lot of balls, so I have a lot of confidence. He and I, I have a lot of confidence in what we can do and what we’ve done, and we’re just going to keep working at it.”

Mike Evans and Tom Brady have not been on the same page in 2022. Evans recently addressed the issue.

“Yeah, he’s reading it right,” Evans said in reference to Brady’s coverage reading ability. “It’s on me.”

Although Evans took the blame, neither he nor Tom Brady have played up to their full potential this season. But the Bucs still have a chance of sneaking into the postseason. If Brady and Evans can reestablish chemistry with one another, it would not be surprising to see Tampa Bay make a run as the season winds down.