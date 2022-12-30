By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Tom Brady and Mike Evans were among the most potent quarterback-receiver duos in all of the NFL over the past two seasons. However, the script has flipped in the 2022 season.

Evans is well on his way to notching the ninth 1,000-plus receiving yards campaign of his career, although he has hauled in 58.3 percent of targets this year — his lowest since the 2019 season. More so, seven out of Brady’s nine interceptions in the campaign have come on intended passes to the veteran wide receiver.

For Brady, he is taking some responsibility for his recent lackluster chemistry with the four-time Pro Bowler.

“I think everything has been a little…this year, it just hasn’t been as good as we would have probably all hoped from the beginning of the year, but that’s the reality of where we’re at,” Brady said during a press conference ahead of Tampa Bay’s Week 18 home game against the Carolina Panthers. “I love Mike. I love playing with Mike, I love being out there with him. He’s a fighter, he’s a warrior, he’s so tough, he’s talented and I’ve got to make better throws.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got to do a better job getting him the ball.”

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich sees that there is still room for improvement between the two, but he is not paying much attention to the fact that seven out of the quarterback’s nine picks have come on intended targets to the versatile wideout.

“I think that’s one of those analytics things where it’s factual, but it means nothing, really,” Leftwich said on Thursday. “When you look at the interceptions, and you really evaluate them, I don’t know if that connection means anything – it’s just one of things that numbers will say. [It] gives us something to talk about, but I don’t think that has anything to do with anything, to be honest with you.

“When you watch them behind each other and see where the turnovers come from, I don’t think they’re connected.”

Brady and the Buccaneers will look to pick up a crucial victory over the Panthers in Week 18 to officially clinch the NFC South.