The Milwaukee Bucks are on the clock when it comes to keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo may be one of the most loyal superstars in today's game, but his focus on winning basketball trumps whatever loyalty he may have towards the Bucks organization. Thus, there is greater urgency for the Bucks organization to ensure that the team doesn't fall apart like they did during the 2023 NBA playoffs to show their talisman that they're serious about contending for a championship once again.

The pieces are in place for the Bucks to mount a championship run. They brought back Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton, while Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis are still around to give the team one of the best top five players for a team in the entire NBA. But there's certainly room for the team to improve upon the rest of their supporting cast. Throughout the 2023 NBA season, one player in particular seemed to be on the outs from Milwaukee, and that player will continue to find himself in trade talks to help improve one key area for the team.

With that said, here are two trades the Bucks must pursue during the 2023-24 season.

Bucks finally trade away Grayson Allen

Bucks trade Grayson Allen to the Washington Wizards for Delon Wright

For much of the 2022-23 season, the Bucks were shopping Grayson Allen, as they found themselves linked to a few pieces that could help bolster the team on the wing. The Bucks were reportedly in pursuit of Eric Gordon, with Allen giving way in such a trade. In fact, there were plenty of rumors that stated that it was Allen that the Bucks were shopping during their pursuit of 3 and D wing Jae Crowder before settling on a deal that didn't necessitate the sharpshooting guard's inclusion.

Of course, it's not like the Bucks will feel any sense of urgency to deal away Allen. His marksmanship certainly has a place on the roster. He has shot 40.4 percent from deep in his two seasons with the Bucks, and with the departure of Joe Ingles, there will certainly be minutes for Allen to function as the team's designated roving sharpshooter.

But with the addition of Malik Beasley, Allen may end up being surplus to requirements for the Bucks. Beasley is a similar player with an even more audacious shot-selection; due to Allen's skillset overlap with Beasley, the Bucks may view the shooting guard out of Duke as someone more helpful to the team as a trade piece thanks to his salary of $8.9 million for the 2023-24 season. This kind of salary is something the team can package for a player whose skillset is more helpful to the team as presently constructed.

At the moment, the Bucks are in need of a backup at the point; only Jrue Holiday is the proven option the team has at the position, unlike last season when the team had transition pull-up artist Jevon Carter as insurance for when Holiday needed to miss games. Enter Delon Wright.

Wright is similar to Holiday in that the two are some of the most active and annoying defenders to play against at the guard position. Like Holiday, Wright can match up against bigger wings, and his high-caliber defensive instincts and quick hands make him a menace in the passing lanes. The Wizards guard put up a 3.7 percent steal rate last season which would have led the league had he qualified for the leaderboard.

Delon Wright is not in the same realm as Grayson Allen in the shooting department, but he is 10 times the defender the Duke alum is. The Bucks will need players willing to get down and dirty, and at a crucial position to boot, making Wright a worthwhile player to pursue.

Adding a FIBA World Cup hero

Bucks deal away Pat Connaughton and Marjon Beauchamp to the Toronto Raptors for Dennis Schroder

This is a more far-fetched idea, since the Bucks know how valuable a piece Pat Connaughton can be for the team. Connaughton was one of the players on the floor for the Bucks when they claimed the championship in Game 6 two years ago, and his penchant for crucial shots and rebounds have made him one of the trusted players on the roster.

But if Dennis Schroder ends up being available on the market if the Raptors falter next season, the Bucks would do well to acquire the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP. Schroder can commandeer the Bucks' second unit and play crunch-time minutes as well. He won't have to carry the offense too much, so he could also channel more of his energy into picking up his man for the length of the court.

Letting go of Marjon Beauchamp won't be easy for the Bucks as well, as the team has high hopes for the 22-year old wing. But given the team's win-now mandate, that shouldn't be too big of a price to pay to get someone who has proven that he can contribute quite well to winning, as evidenced by Germany's success during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.