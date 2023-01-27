The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for those players if a deal comes to fruition.

Grayson Allen is a sharp-shooter who’s been mentioned in trade rumors as of late. He holds enough value to draw the interest of teams, but Milwaukee has enough talent to succeed without him. However, it will be interesting to see if his reputation as a “dirty” player will impact possible trade discussions.

Allen is still only 27-years old and has shot over 39 percent from beyond the arc for his career. He’s averaging just under 11 points per game on over 44 percent field goal and just under 40 percent three-point shooting for Milwaukee so far during the 2022-2023 campaign. With the exception of his limited rookie year, Allen has never shot below 39 percent from deep in a single season. He’s quietly been one of the most consistent long-range shooters since 2019.

And every team around the NBA could use shooting depth.

The Bucks reportedly would want a defensive-minded forward-type of player in a trade. Milwaukee is looking to make a move that will help them catch the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, they have to worry about the Philadelphia 76ers given their recent success.

There is no guarantee that Grayson Allen will be moved ahead of the NBA trade deadline. But it certainly seems to be a possibility.

We will provide updates on the situation as they are revealed.