Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be cut in the same mold as Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, and Stephen Curry — a one-franchise man who would decide to stick with the Milwaukee Bucks, for better or for worse. After all, Antetokounmpo signed an extension with the franchise in 2020 even after a few playoff heartbreaks, and he was eventually rewarded with a championship ring.

However, crazier things have happened in the NBA in the past, and there are no guarantees that Antetokounmpo would stay in Milwaukee past the 2024-25 season (he has a player option in for the 2025-26 season that he could choose not to exercise). Even the Greek Freak himself said that he wants to make sure that the Bucks remain in a position where they can win a championship before committing his future to the franchise.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo, in an appearance on the 48 Minutes podcast on Bleav, reiterated those intentions of his, as, simply put, he just wants to win. Now whether that happens with the Bucks or another team is a different question entirely.

“I am a winner. I want to be a winner. Contracts, fame, status, comfort zone does not matter to me,” Antetokounmpo said, before literally pointing out that what truly matters to him is winning a championship.

"I am a winner. I want to be a winner… Comfort zone does not matter to me… At the end of the day, I want to create new memories, I want to win a lot of championships." Giannis on his future with the Bucks 🗣 (via @BleavSports)pic.twitter.com/mHO0MUmuwb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2023

While winning the NBA championship in 2021 with the Bucks is already a prestigious feat, Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his desire to add even further to his growing legend, as he doesn't want to regurgitate the same 2021 championship-winning story over and over again.

“I don't want to be able to get stuck in this lifetime to keep on talking about the same story,” Antetokounmpo added. “I'm tired with sharing the same story over and over again. I know we haven't won a championship in 50 years. But at the end of the day, I want to create new memories, I want to win a lot of championships.”

For the 2023-24 season at least, the Bucks should still have enough quality pieces around Giannis Antetokounmpo to compete for a championship, even if they fell flat on their face big time during the 2023 NBA playoffs. Only time will tell if that will be enough to keep The Greek Freak around in Wisconsin for the long haul.