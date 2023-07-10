The Milwaukee Bucks 2022-23 campaign was rather disappointing, and that rings especially true for Khris Middleton. Middleton only played in 33 regular season games due to wrist and knee injuries, and his numbers when he played weren't particularly good (15.1 PPG, 4.9 APG, 4.2 RPG, 43.6 FG%). Still, when free agency opened, Middleton managed to land a three-year, $102 million deal from Milwaukee.

Given his recent injury issues and his struggles on the floor, Middleton's new deal came with some skepticism from fans. However, it seems like the Bucks are thrilled to have Middleton back in the fold, with their general manager Jon Horst offering his first comments on Middleton since the completion of the deal.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He really played great in the playoffs and I know it’s a shorter run than we wanted, but Khris averaged like 24, 6, and 6. He felt great. He played great. He shot the ball well. He’s had an incredible off-season. Obviously, we’ve talked about that he had a procedure in the off-season, just kind of a clean-up procedure that I think is going to really help him hit the ground running to start the season, starting with training camp. I just think he’s going to have a great year. The guy’s an All-Star, he’s an Olympian, he’s a champion, and he’s the fabric of our community and our organization, so it’s a big deal for us to have him back.” – Jon Horst, The Athletic

Middleton did have a strong first-round series in the playoffs for the Bucks, even though they came up short against the Miami Heat. And with a clean-up procedure on his knee taking place this offseason, the hope is Middleton will be fully healthy for the upcoming season. Milwaukee is excited to have Middleton back, but he's going to have to stay on the court in order for this deal to be worth its big price tag.