Can Dame and Pat Bev coexist?

At this point in his career, Patrick Beverley has had beef with a lot of NBA players, so when he gets traded — as he did from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Milwaukee Bucks at the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline — he’s bound to team up with someone who doesn’t like him. The problem here is that the player he doesn’t get along with is one of the team’s biggest stars in Damian Lillard.

Beverley, one of the most aggressive and annoying perimeter defenders in the NBA, is the type of player whose teammates love and opponents hate. This goes for superstars that he guards who don’t appreciate his on-court style, which some consider borderline dirty, and his constant on- and off-court trash talk.

His beef with Lillard goes back to at least Jan. 2023, when the two had a contentious matchup when Lillard still played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Pat Bev was on the Los Angeles Lakers. After that game, Beverley said it was “always good to see Dame,” while Lillard responded on Twitter, calling his rival a “con man” and comparing him to the character Flip from Above the Rim.

Con man. Flip from above the rim https://t.co/EpKvfyY3VG — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 23, 2023

Fast forward a year later, and Beverley is on the move to go play with Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and his former coach Doc Rivers in the Bucks.

During a phone call with a friend posted on Twitter, Patrick Beverley asks, who else is on Milwaukee while talking about his relationship with Lillard.

“I gotta get my relationship right with Dame,” Beverley said. “It’s time to win a championship.”

Patrick Beverley: "Hey so who else on the [Bucks] team?" Pat Bev's friend: "Uhhh, that you f*ck with?" Pat: "It's [Damian Lillard], Giannis… I gotta get my relationship right with Dame… It's time to win a championship." 😂 (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/84U9SftYje — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2024

For his part, Dame seems ready to put the bad blood behind them and work together to win. After the Patrick Beverley deal at the NBA trade deadline, he tweeted a message confirming that.

“First, I want to say I’m sad to see Cam [Payne] go. We developed a friendship that I cherish,” Lillard told TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. “As for Pat, he brings an edge and a defensive tenacity on the perimeter that we need. There are not many players who bring it on a nightly like him. I look forward to working together. Our past personal issues don’t trump an opportunity to win a championship.”