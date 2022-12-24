By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Thursday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets had no shortage of action. At one point, Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with Nets big man Nic Claxton as the pair ended up down on the floor after a botched layup attempt by the former back-to-back MVP.

Claxton did not appreciate the fact that Giannis seemed to have taken him down after the latter hit the deck. The Nets center decided to air his frustration on social media by creating a poll that appears to be a dig at Antetokounmpo:

I’m dying at Nic Claxton posting this on IG, need that Bucks vs Nets playoffs series again pic.twitter.com/gX52sywkMF — Ahmed/The Ears/Glorilla's Assistant 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 24, 2022

To be fair to Claxton, it did look like Giannis took him down with a wrestling-like tackle on the play here. Antetokounmpo fell to the floor after a hard basketball foul from Claxton — something that the Bucks star has grown accustomed to at this point. As he was falling, Giannis seemed to have pulled down Claxton with him. It even looked like Antetokounmpo tugged on Claxton’s right arm, which could have caused some serious damage to the Nets big.

Giannis is one of the nicest guys in the NBA and he doesn’t really have a reputation for purposely hurting his opponents. Nevertheless, Nic Claxton clearly isn’t happy with the sequence, and he wasn’t shy about questioning whether or not this was still a basketball play from Antetokounmpo.

In the end, though, the Nets surprisingly made easy work of the Bucks in the game. It just felt like Brooklyn had control of the contest for the entire 48 minutes. The matchup ended with Kevin Durant and Co. on top, 118-100.